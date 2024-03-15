Revolution leader calls on Yemeni people to go out in million-person Protest in solidarity with Palestinian people



The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, called on the masses of the Yemeni people to go out in million-person tomorrow afternoon, Friday, in the capital Sana’a and the rest of the governorates in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause and valiant resistance.

The Leader of the Revolution said in a speech this evening on the latest developments, “I call you the call of God, the Qur’an and Islam, and I call you the call of Al-Aqsa, and the groans and pains and hunger of the Palestinian people to exit in million-person protest honorable tomorrow afternoon, Friday, in Sana’a and the rest of the provinces.”

He addressed the masses of the Yemeni people, “It is hoped that tomorrow you will return to the ears of the world the position of Miqdad and the position of Saad bin Muadh in the Great Battle of Badr, the battle continues and not from religion or loyalty or magnanimity or manhood put up flags nor evacuate the squares nor ignore the tragedy of the Palestini

an people, you are the people of virility, loyalty and magnanimity, you are Yemen of faith and the people of steadfastness and you are today the hope of the vulnerable and oppressed.”

The leader urged the need for the popular momentum to remain parallel to the level and military position targeting the Israeli enemy, and that there be continuity in the weekly million-person protest exodus, adding, “Let your exit be as much as the hope in you and in a way that embodies belonging to great values and faith.”

“Our human conscience, our religion, our morals, our dignity, our pride, our belonging to Islam, it is forbidden for us to watch the oppression of Palestine or to be silent about it, and the siege and starvation of the people of Gaza must stop, and the tragedy of the starvation of children in the Gaza Strip must stop,” he said.

The leader of the revolution stressed that the armed forces and the Yemeni people continue the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” to support the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency