RevBits announces issuance of two U.S. patents covering next generation email security for MS Outlook users

Innovative architecture and methodology greatly enhances protection against advanced phishing attacks.

MINEOLA, New York, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cybersecurity software provider RevBits today has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patents No.US10574696B2 and No.US20190268373A1 related to specific methods for providing email security.

Patent No.US10574696B2 covers the unique architecture of performing deep level scanning of email at the client-side while patent No.US20190268373A1 covers an advanced approach to detect page impersonation.

“The architecture of email security solutions has barely evolved over the last 10 years and as a result email is still by far the number one source of cybersecurity incidents,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “That is why we are happy that with our patented architecture, RevBits Email Security is now able to provide a level of protection that was previously unattainable.”

“Traditional email gateway solutions are severely limited in their capacity to deeply analyze every incoming email and attachments because this would quickly result in unworkable delays in email delivery. Because of our patented architecture of performing the analysis at the client-side, RevBits Email Security has none of these restrictions and a much more sophisticated level of analysis can be achieved,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “A prime example is our newly patented page impersonation detection that protects against credential harvesting via fake login pages. For this we are performing advanced image analysis on URLs that cannot be accomplished with traditional solutions. Image analysis is the only way to combat page impersonation attacks. Additionally,” said Celik, “We are excited about the capability of the product and what it means for improving email security for organizations, especially for MS Outlook users as the solution currently only operates alongside MS Outlook (Web and Desktop) clients.”

RevBits Email Security can be deployed as a standalone solution but just as easy as an additional security layer for existing solutions like MS ATP without any need for reconfiguration.

