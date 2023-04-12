Thursday, April 13, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

Resistance Axis Leaders spokes on International Al-Quds Day

jadmin

The leaders of the resistance axis speak at the annual ” Al-Quds platform” event, on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day, today, Wednesday, at 5:30 pm Sana’a time.

The event, which comes in light of the crimes and violations the Palestinian territories are witnessing by the Zionist enemy and its attempts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizes the unity of the resistance arenas and the readiness to defend Islamic sanctities, and that Palestine is the central issue of the nation.

Source: Yemen News Agency

You May Also Like

Workshop tackles wildlife protection legislation in Azraq reserve

jadmin

Fund injects JD2mn into Mafraq development projects

Web Desk

JFDA: 63, 000 samples lab-tested in 2022

jadmin