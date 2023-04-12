Resistance Axis Leaders spokes on International Al-Quds Day

The leaders of the resistance axis speak at the annual ” Al-Quds platform” event, on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day, today, Wednesday, at 5:30 pm Sana’a time.

The event, which comes in light of the crimes and violations the Palestinian territories are witnessing by the Zionist enemy and its attempts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizes the unity of the resistance arenas and the readiness to defend Islamic sanctities, and that Palestine is the central issue of the nation.

Source: Yemen News Agency