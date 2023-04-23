Released prisoners of Marib visit tomb of martyr Al-Sammad

A member of the National Reconciliation Committee, Muhammad al-Amir, and the released prisoners from Marib governorate visited the tomb of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad.

During the visit, the visitors read Al-Fatihah on the soul of martyr President Al-Sammad and his comrades, and all the martyrs.

The visitors expressed their pride in the sacrifices of the martyrs and their heroism in defense of religion, land and national sovereignty.

Source: Yemen News Agency