Monday, April 24, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

Released prisoners of Marib visit tomb of martyr Al-Sammad

jadmin

A member of the National Reconciliation Committee, Muhammad al-Amir, and the released prisoners from Marib governorate visited the tomb of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad.

During the visit, the visitors read Al-Fatihah on the soul of martyr President Al-Sammad and his comrades, and all the martyrs.

The visitors expressed their pride in the sacrifices of the martyrs and their heroism in defense of religion, land and national sovereignty.

Source: Yemen News Agency

You May Also Like

36% of cancer patients in Jordan are under fifty, says expert

jadmin

UAE condemns Israeli minister’s remarks denying Palestinians’ right to exist

jadmin

Quebec to impose values test on immigrants next year

jadmin