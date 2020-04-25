Relatively cold weather, scattered showers forecast today

Amman, A significant drop in temperatures is forecast on Saturday, bringing the mercury to 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below its average for this time of year, with relatively cold conditions and scattered showers of rain in the northern,central areas and parts of the southern regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

Winds will be moderate northwesterly, causing dust in the Badia regions, added the JMD report.

On Sunday, pleasant weather will prevail in most regions, and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with morning rain showers forecast in the Kingdom’s north, with moderate northwesterly winds, dusty in the Badia regions, forecast the update.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 17 degrees Celsius during the day, sliding to 9 degrees at night, while highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach a high of 27 degrees, and lows standing at 15 degrees at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency