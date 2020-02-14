Relatively cold weather forecast for today

Relatively cold weather conditions are expected, on Friday, while it will be warm in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

As for tomorrow, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast as pleasant weather conditions are going to prevail nationwide, with southwesterly moderate winds, picking up at times, and stirring dust in the Badia regions, the JMD added.

Daytime temperatures expected for today will reach a high of 16 degrees Celsius in Amman, 16 in the northern cities, and 14 in the southern regions, dropping down at night to 8, 9 and 5 respectively.

The weather will be warmer in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 28 degrees Celsius and lows standing at 14.

