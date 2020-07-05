Registration for the 4th Jordanians’ repatriation stage launched, says Crisis Cell chief

Director of the Crisis Management Cell, Brigadier Gen. Mazen Faraya, said the process of evacuating Jordanians abroad is ongoing and has so far repatriated over 20 thousand over its three phases.

The third stage ended about a week ago, which saw about 7 thousand citizens repatriated, according to Faraya.

Speaking during the joint press conference held on Sunday, at the Prime Ministry, he said registration for the 4th repatriation stage began on Saturday, and booking on Royal Jordanian flights began at 11 countries, adding the first air flights will be on July 10.

For land arrivals, he said will repatriation begin from 10 July for a period of three days, covering Syria, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Iraq, and expected to include about 500 people.

Over the third stage, he said the number of Covid-19 cases was “huge,” as 195 infections were recorded, twice the tally in the first and second stages, which caused delays in the process of mandatory quarantine lifting for some of the lockedown returnees in hotels and the Dead Sea.

On the 3rd stage quarantined returnees, he said 2 thousand people are still In the mandatory lockdown sites.

With regard to reopening the airport, he announced the committee formed for this purpose is still studying the required procedures from returning persons.

If air traffic is permitted with a specific country, Jordanians residing there will be treated according to the same rules, he said, adding no change has occurred on the repatriation measures, as same compulsory quarantine remains 14 days and another similar period upon entering the Kingdom.

Source: Jordan News Agency