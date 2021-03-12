Reduction of public servants’ office hours not applicable to private sector: Ministry
A recent government decision setting the office hours at public institutions and departments from 08:30am to 02:00pm does not apply to private sector employees, a Ministry of Labor spokesman explained Friday.
However, the spokesman said the ministry hopes that private employers follow the footsteps of the government and apply telecommuting and flexible working hours to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Source: Jordan News Agency