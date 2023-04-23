Receiving two released prisoners in Al-Hodeidah

Undersecretary of Hodeidah Governorate, Ahmed Al-Bashri, and logistician of the Fifth Military Region, Brigadier General Hamza Abu Talib, received the two released prisoners, Shaddad Ahmed Nasr and Fouad Ali Omar, who were released as part of the prisoner exchange process.

During the reception, Al-Bishri and Abu Talib praised the sacrifices of the prisoners and their patience with suffering and torture in the prisons of aggression, considering their sacrifices in the face of the forces of aggression and its tools as a badge of honor and pride for all the Yemeni people .

They stressed that the aggression’s bets and plans will be shattered on the rock of the Yemeni people’s steadfastness.

In turn, the two released prisoners affirmed that the homeland will remain higher and more precious, pointing out that sacrifice for the sake of dignity is a sacred duty and a responsibility that rests with everyone.

Source: Yemen News Agency