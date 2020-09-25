RDIF and LAXISAM agree to supply up to 35 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and LAXISAM, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Republic of Uzbekistan, have agreed to supply to the country up to 35 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform with proven safety and efficacy.

Upon approval by Uzbekistan’s regulators up to 10 million doses will be delivered in 2020 and up to 25 million doses in 2021.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform. Detailed information on the Sputnik V vaccine, the technological platform of human adenoviral vectors, and other details are available at sputnikvaccine.com

On September 4, a research paper on the results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in The Lancet, one of the leading international medical journals, demonstrating no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100% of participants. Post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. More than 60,000 volunteers have applied to take part in post-registration trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

“Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has several key advantages compared with foreign vaccines, especially experimental vaccines by Western producers based on monkey adenovirus of mRNA. Sputnik V is based on the human adenoviral vector platform, which has been studied over decades and in more than 250 clinical studies, proving its safety and effectiveness. Supplies of the vaccine will ensure that medical specialists in the Republic of Uzbekistan have an advanced tool to combat the new coronavirus infection. It enables the formation of a long-term immunity to protect citizens, as well as ensuring a diversified portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus.”

RDIF has received orders for more than 1.2 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for 2020-2021. More than 50 countries in CIS, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Latin America have applied for Sputnik V. RDIF has announced earlier supply agreements with Mexico for 32 million doses, with Brazil for up to 50 million doses and India – 100 million doses.

Shavkat Ismailov, Chairman of LAXISAM Group of Companies, noted:

“The World Health Organization and leading medical experts in the epidemiology of infectious diseases point out that vaccination is an effective way to create lasting immunity to prevent COVID-19. In this regard, cooperation on the Sputnik V vaccine with RDIF plays an important role. The vaccine was created by Russian scientists based on advanced scientific and clinical research.”

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF’s management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB1.9 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia’s GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

LAXISAM has been known as one of the largest suppliers and manufacturers of a wide range of medicines in the Uzbek market for 26 years. Cooperation with the leading global and domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers and a wide network of branches, pharmaceutical warehouses in all regions of Uzbekistan provide suppliers, medical institutions, a pharmacy network and the country’s population with all categories of drugs. LAXISAM has created and now operates a large pharmaceutical plant LAXISAM PHARMACEUTICALS in Tashkent producing about 100 drugs in various forms: tablets, capsules, ointments, suspensions, ampoules. The company operates in strict accordance with national and international quality standards for the production and distribution of medicines. Additional information can be found at lahisam.uz/ and lapharma.uz

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1140939/Russian_Direct_ Investment_Fund_Logo.jpg