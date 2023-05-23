RCRC Announces Opening of 350-year-old British Grammar School in Riyadh

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) announced the opening of a prestigious 350-year-old British school in Riyadh.

Established in Reigate, Surrey, England, in 1675, Reigate Grammar School (RGS) already boasts sister schools and partnerships in China, Vietnam and Morocco. RGS Riyadh is the first of several schools planned in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

RGS Riyadh is being established under RCRC’s International Schools Attraction Program, an initiative to attract major international schools to the Saudi capital in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Investment. Already, the program has attracted several other prestigious international schools, including King’s College, SEK International School, Aldenham, Downe House, and One World International School.

Hala Halawani, Acting General Manager of Education Sector Development at RCRC, explained: “We are committed to participating in enhancing Riyadh’s education scene. The presence of new international schools in the capital city will further enrich the learning experience of all residents.”

“These schools are in line with our ambitious vision to position Riyadh among the leading city economies in the world. RCRC believes the education sector can play a significant role in enhancing Riyadh’s quality of life, making it one of the best global cities in which to live, learn and work,” she added.

Shaun Fenton, Headmaster of Reigate Grammar School, said: “The quality of education at RGS ensures that doors of opportunities are open for our students and that they are equipped academically and emotionally to make the very most of those life chances. The students and staff at RGS Riyadh are joining an interconnected global community, where the primary focus is happiness, well-being and academic success.”

In August 2022, RGS accomplished its best A-level and GCSE exam results, with 97% of the students achieving their first choice for courses at top universities, including Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard.

RGS Riyadh offers a British curriculum for the early year’s foundation stage through to GCSEs and A-Levels and is currently admitting boys and girls.

Source: Saudi Press Agency