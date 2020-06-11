Razzaz reviews Covid-19 crisis measures to address economic repercussions

Amman, Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, chaired a meeting of the economic team to discuss the Covid-19 crisis’s economic repercussions on various sectors.

Speaking during the meeting held at the Prime Ministry on Thursday, Razzaz stressed the need to support the sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the tourism, transportation and other vital sectors, noting a package of government measures to stimulate the two sectors will be launched soon.

Moreover, the premier reviewed a host of recommendations and proposals made by team members to stimulate the economic sectors, as the Kingdom’s epidemiological level is currently being labeled “moderate risk”.

On the health front, he reaffirmed the importance of companies’ adherence to public safety standards and criteria to curb the coronavirus spread among citizens, especially as most economic sectors were reopened and public and private sector employees resumed work.

In turn, a number of economic team’s members tabled some proposals and recommendations to support the pandemic-hit sectors, in a bid to help their turnaround and sustain operations.

On the gov’t crisis policy, the team highlighted the procedures and facilitations provided to small and large companies and employers, in a bid to preserve workers’ rights during the past three months, which saw the sectors closed by the curfew, simultaneous with strengthening preventive and precautionary measures to limit the pandemic spread.

Source: Jordan News Agency