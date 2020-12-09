RAKBANK Chooses Anomali Threat Intelligence Product Suite to Detect Threats Across its Banking Infrastructure

Anomali Match, An Enterprise Threat Detection Engine, Played Key Role in Bank’s Decision

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, announced today that the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK), is deploying Anomali to operationalize threat intelligence across its infrastructure. With Anomali, the Bank will enable immediate detection for the most serious threats it faces, gain the ability to respond more quickly to cybercriminals, and strengthen defenses while reducing overall risk.

“As one of the prominent banks in the United Arab Emirates, we manage assets and transactions for thousands of customers. One of our main commitments to our customers is security and we achieve this through solid partnerships with industry experts such as Anomali. They are going to provide intelligent-driven cybersecurity measures and will do everything possible to avoid disruptions that cyberattacks can cause,” said K.S. Ramakrishnan, Chief Risk Officer, RAKBANK. “By bringing in industry experts, we expect to gain advanced levels of security that will help us to further heighten our defenses and intercept any possible exploitation by cybercriminals.”

As an Anomali customer, RAKBANK will utilize our full product suite, which includes Anomali ThreatStream, our threat intelligence platform (TIP), Anomali Lens+, our advanced threat knowledge tool, and Anomali Match, our enterprise threat detection engine. Key to the Bank’s decision to choose Anomali was Match’s ability to automate the detection of threats in networks by continuously correlating all available intelligence and telemetry against every event log.

“The Middle East is home to one of the most vibrant economies in the world today, which isn’t lost on adversaries. This is why it’s also ground zero for an array of advanced threats,” said Khaled Chatila, Anomali Regional Sales Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “We’re honored that RAKBANK chose us to help remain protected against some of the most troubling criminals and fraudsters targeting banks today. We look forward to helping them build an effective threat intelligence program that scales alongside their security operations.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE’s most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its 27 branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714 213 0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

News Media Contact

Joe Franscella

EMEA-news@anomali.com

Fatima Kloub

Fatima.kloub@rakbank.ae