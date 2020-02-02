Queen Alia International Airport Welcomes over 8.9M Passengers in 2019

The Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has achieved a new milestone for annual passenger (PAX) traffic, receiving 8,924,080 PAX during 2019, indicating a 5.9% increase compared with 2018, according the airport’s operator, Airport International Group (AIG).

Moreover, aircraft movements (ACM) reached 79,740, indicating a 3.7% rise, whereas handled cargo amounted to 102,459 tons, signifying a marginal 1.6% decrease.

As for December 2019, QAIA welcomed 659,591 passengers, recording a 4.7% surge as opposed to the same month a year earlier. Furthermore, ACM totaled at 6,121, up by 2.5%, while handled cargo settled at 8,280 tons, down by 9.1%.

The top five travel destinations in terms of number of passengers during 2019 were Dubai, Istanbul, Cairo, Doha and Kuwait. In tandem, four new airlines joined QAIA’s route network – namely SaudiGulf Airlines, Transavia (Netherlands and France) and Royal Air Maroc – and five new cities were made available – namely Casablanca, Memmingen, Malta, Thessaloniki and Lyon.

“2019 has proven to be yet another fruitful year for Queen Alia International Airport. The remarkable dedication of our teams and partners has enabled us to break new records, while further strengthening our standing on the global aviation map and positioning the Kingdom as a prominent travel destination within the MENA region and beyond. We also claimed the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for airports that serve five to 15 million passengers for 2018, and received the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation – both of which were granted by Airports Council International,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

He added: “I would like to express gratitude towards our employees, partners and stakeholders, without whom these accomplishments would not have been possible. Together, we will continue working towards attaining new achievements in 2020, giving rise to QAIA as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.”

Source: Jordan News Agency