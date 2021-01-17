Queen Alia Airport receives ACI customer experience accreditation

Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has received official recognition for its commitment towards promoting service excellence and improving customer satisfaction after the Airports Council International (ACI) awarded the airport Level 2 of Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

In a press ststement issued on Sunday, Nicolas Claude, CEO of Airport International Group (AIG),Nicolas Claude, CEO of Airport International Group (AIG), said: “Customer experience is the first-of-its-kind programme worldwide, within the airport industry.”

Claude continued: “We are honoured to have been among the first airports to receive this globally accredited recognition, which commends our dedication and continued commitment to developing our airport services, to give our passengers a positive travel experience that will be remembered, and to consolidate the QAIA position as Jordan’s main air gateway to the world.”

The multilevel Airport Customer Experience Accreditation was developed specifically for the aviation sector to offer a common definition and framework for customer experience management.

It is part of ACI’s globally established Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme, which guides airports in identifying short- and long-term practices and approaches that ultimately ensure enhanced customer satisfaction.

Source: Jordan News Agency