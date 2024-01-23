Qualcomm Wireless Reach Closes the Digital Divide in Telehealth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Through the Qualcomm Wireless Reach initiative, Qualcomm collaborates with a variety of organizations to help close the global digital divide. In Washington, D.C., Qualcomm is working with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates to reduce the digital divide in healthcare by providing Medicaid patients with digital literacy skills and remote patient monitoring devices.

Expanding digital literacy is better connecting patients to the care they need, especially with older patients. Many Medicaid patients don’t know how to use telehealth features, which can improve their overall healthcare experiences and remove physical barriers to care. Through the Tech2Home Care Unit Program, Qualcomm and George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates are working to teach elderly patients how to utilize telehealth technologies.

By providing Medicaid patients with a 5G phone and a Bluetooth-enabled device for remote patient monitoring, older patients are empowered to manage their own healthcare needs.

By investing in digital skills and making technology more accessible, the collaboration between George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and Qualcomm Wireless Reach is helping more patients gain confidence in their healthcare options.

Learn more about the collaboration between Qualcomm Wireless Reach and George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates: https://www.qualcomm.com/content/dam/qcomm-martech/dm-assets/documents/WR_HealthDesk_Final.pdf

Learn more about Qualcomm Wireless Reach: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/corporate-responsibility/empowering-digital-transformation/wireless-reach

Read the 2022 Qualcomm corporate responsibility report: https://www.qualcomm.com/company/corporate-responsibility

