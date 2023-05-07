QSE General Index Begins Sunday’s Trading up 0.21 Percent

Monday, May 8, 2023
Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index started trading Sunday, up by 0.21 percent, adding 22.77 points to rise to 10,662 points, compared to the end of last Thursday’s trading.

Figures issued by QSE showed a positive performance in the insurance sector by 4.4%, the real estate sector by 1.27%, the banking and financial services sector by 0.27%, and the consumer goods and services sector by 0.08%. The performance was stable in the communications sector by 0.00%. On the other hand, the index showed negative performance in the transport sector by 0.17% and the industrial sector by 0.29%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 115.301 transactions worth QR 44.232 million, distributed to 3,316 million shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency

