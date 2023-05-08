QRTA, T4 Education to host Middle East Technology Teachers Forum 2023

The Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) and T4 Education are teaming up to organize the Middle East Technology Teachers Forum 2023. This online event, which will take place on May 10, aims to enhance the technological skills of educators in the Middle East. The Forum is part of a series of events held by T4 Education, which aims to improve education standards in the Middle East by empowering teachers and school leaders with the latest technology and innovative practices. The event will feature 15 teachers from 14 Arab countries who were selected as speakers after their participation in the Flip Teacher Masterclass competition. The competition was designed to encourage teachers to share their experiences in using technology to improve their students’ learning outcomes. It will also showcase the teachers’ best practices and insights into how technology can be effectively integrated into the classroom to enhance students’ engagement, motivation, and critical thinking skills. Established in 2009, QRTA is a non-profit organization committed to the vision of Her Majesty Queen Rania of supporting and empowering educators with the skills to become creative and diligent professionals, who are well-equipped to nurture and lead future generations.

Source: Jordan News Agency