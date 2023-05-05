For its part, Al-Raya newspaper affirmed, in its editorial titled: “Qatar’s commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people,” that the State of Qatar stood in solidarity with the brotherly Yemen and its people for years, and will spare no effort in supporting regional and international efforts to find a sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis.

The newspaper said that the Qatari-Yemeni relations have always remained an example to be followed, and Qatar has been keen to stand by the brothers in Yemen in many positions, and it was and still is proud of such relations and translates them into reality, and it never hesitated to extend a helping hand to the brotherly Yemeni people.

Al-Raya added that Qatar was one of the first countries to call for an international solution that would prevent an imminent environmental catastrophe from the FSO Safer floating in the waters of the Red Sea, which is considered a time bomb, affecting not only Yemen but the whole world, due to the fear of thousands of tons of oil spilling.

The newspaper indicated that Qatar supported international efforts to empty the reservoir before it was too late, and from this standpoint came the participation of Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater in the high-level event on preventing oil spill in Red Sea from the floating storage and offloading unit (FSO) Safer; Because the impact of this spill – if it occurs – will not only lead to the destruction of fishing communities in Yemen, but will also lead to the closure of fresh water desalination plants and ports for the transport of vital goods, and this spill may have far-reaching consequences for the region.

Al-Raya added that the State of Qatar has been an active presence in all international efforts to solve the FSO Safer crisis, based on the Qatari commitment to always stand by the brotherly Yemeni people in order to prevent an environmental disaster that adds to the challenges they suffer from. The State of Qatar has so far contributed to the first fundraising event in May 2022, in addition to contributing to the second fundraising event in September 2022, with a total of USD 3 million to support UN-coordinated rescue operations to prevent a catastrophic spill.

In turn, Al-Watan newspaper stressed the need for the international community to unify its standards and hold the Israeli entity accountable for its horrific crimes and continuous violations against the Palestinian people.

In its editorial titled “A horrific crime,” it indicated that three Palestinians were killed and four others were injured yesterday, by Israeli occupation forces bullets, after they stormed the Old City of Nablus, in a crime added to the series of crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinians, adding that these crimes do not stop until they start again in a more horrific and more deadly manner, targeting children, women, and the elderly.

The newspaper concluded its editorial by saying that talking about the practices of the occupation should be known to the whole world, in order to stand firmly in the face of these practices.

In the same context, the English-language newspaper The Peninsula said that the recent Israeli escalation has seen intensified missile attacks and air raids against Gaza Strip, assassinating a number of Palestinians in their homes.

In its editorial today, under the title ” More casualties of Israeli escalation,” it added that killing, storming holy places, invading neighborhoods and camps to assassinate individuals could remain the norm for Palestinians as long as Israel has a free hand and, is not subject to legal accountability and considers itself above all international laws.

The Peninsula confirmed that the Israeli army and settlers kill and injure Palestinian citizens by targeting areas in Gaza City and West Bank. Over 108 Palestinian martyrs have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers since the beginning of this year, including 20 children. The Israeli occupation forces continuously launched massive campaigns to arrest Palestinians, including freed prisoners, from several West Bank areas, assassinating some in cold blood.

Source: Qatar News Agency