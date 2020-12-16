Qatari envoy lauds deep-rooted relations with Jordan

The Qatari ambassador to Jordan, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, lauded the “deep-rooted, historic, and strategic” Jordanian-Qatari relations, which are witnessing “continuous” development in all fields, constituting a basis for further progress and prosperity.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday on the anniversary of Qatar’s National Day, the envoy congratulated the Qatari leadership, government and people on this occasion, wishing the Arab Gulf nation more progress and prosperity.

The ambassador praised his country’s achievements in various fields and sectors, noting that the GCC nation has become a hub for hosting international and regional events and activities, the statement added.

Source: Jordan News Agency