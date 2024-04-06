Qatar Participates in World Health Day

Doha: The State of Qatar participates in the celebration of World Health Day, which falls on the seventh of April of each year, the theme this year is (My Health, My Right).

The State of Qatar is considered a pioneer in guaranteeing the right to health, the permanent constitution of Qatar has affirmed that the State is concerned with public health and provides means of prevention and treatment of diseases and epidemics by the law.

Qatar has established a strong world-class health system that revolves around the importance of universal health coverage for all members of society.

HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari stressed that based on the State of Qatar’s keenness to ensure the right to health for all residents, the State has worked to provide high-quality healthcare services to ensure that members of society receive the care they need in the right place and time, which is emphasized by Qatar’s National Vision and health strategies and promotes the achievement of sustainable developm

ent goals.

Her Excellency added: “Thanks to the wise directives of HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the health system has witnessed a great and important development to meet the health needs of the population, especially in light of the high rates of population growth, while adhering to the best quality standards in health care, including the significant expansion of health facilities, and the efficient workforce, while intensifying interest in developing health services and technologies.” HE the Minister of Public Health said: “The significant progress in the health system and cooperation with all sectors of the country have also contributed to an efficient response to the world’s most prominent health challenge, the COVID-19 pandemic, as Qatar recorded one of the lowest death rates from the pandemic in the world. The development of the health system and its advanced health services have also contributed to the success of many major sporting events and tournaments, most notably the FIFA World Cup Qa

tar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which were among the healthiest sports tournaments, and in cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and local and international partners, the two tournaments contributed to creating a sustainable legacy for health and sports.” HE the Minister of Public Health added: “Based on the health in all policies approach adopted by the Ministry of Public Health as part of the Second National Health Strategy, joint work has been done between all sectors of the state and society to promote health and equity for all residents, and one of the achievements of adopting this approach is that the State of Qatar has become the first in the world that all its municipalities receive the title of Healthy City from the World Health Organization. The Healthy City program supports the health and well-being of the population.” HE the Minister of Public Health said: “The State of Qatar is also keen to enhance international cooperation and provide health support to middle- and low-inco

me countries. One of the important initiatives in this regard is the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, that the State of Qatar will treat 1,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in several specific hospitals, as part of the state’s efforts to relieve the Palestinian brothers in light of the Israeli aggression they are subjected to.” The Ministry of Public Health has launched several important initiatives aimed at supporting the right to health, most notably the issuance of the Charter of Rights and Duties of Patients, published in eight languages for ease of understanding by the entire population. The Charter includes the rights and duties of the patient in a clear and simplified manner, noting that health facilities in the country are obliged to present it to the public and apply it. This is reinforced by the Minister of Public Health’s Decree No. (9) of 2022 specifying the rights and duties of patients. To be observed when receiving health care services, in addition, there are many p

atient engagement initiatives.

On World Health Day, WHO makes it clear that the right to health cannot be realized unless health services are available, acceptable, of quality, and affordable.

WHO asserts that more than half of the world’s population lacks full access to basic health care services. More than two billion people also face financial hardship in accessing basic health care.

“The choice of this year’s World Health Day theme ‘My Health, My Right’ is to defend the right of everyone, anywhere, to health services, education, and information, as well as to safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, good housing, decent work, adequate environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination,” WHO stresses.

Source: Qatar News Agency