Public works minister, Kurdistan delegation discuss cooperation

Minister of Public Works and Housing, Yahya Kisbi, on Sunday met with a delegation from the Government Iraqi Kurdistan, on ways to enhance cooperation in construction, housing and contracting.

The meeting contributes to promote investment between the two sides, in addition to encouraging Jordanian contractors to participate in the projects that will be available in the region.

Kisbi lauded ties between Jordan and the region, which will reflect positively on services provided to citizens in the two countries.

He reviewed a number of infrastructure projects implemented by the ministry and others under implementation, in addition to housing projects that are carried out through the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC).

Kisbi pointed out to the HUDC’s role in the housing field through the development and modernization of legislation governing the housing sector, and the provision of residential plots of land to citizens at reasonable prices, in addition to the various housing projects supervised by the HUDC.

He added that the ministry has worked and is still working to provide an effective and safe road network that connects cities and provides a sustainable vision for the development of services provided to citizens, in addition to establishing and maintaining border posts and affiliated facilities, which contributes to promoting trade exchange with neighboring countries, given the Kingdom’s Strategic location.

Kisbi underlined the ministry’s readiness to support the exchange of expertise between the two sides, in housing, construction and contracting.

