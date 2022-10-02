Public works minister, Kurdistan delegation discuss cooperation, 1st, final add

For his part, the Chief of the Cabinet Office in Iraqi Kurdistan, Omid Othman, said that the Iraqi Kurdistan Government has allocated nearly $1 billion to be invested in service and investment fields, 70 per cent of which will target the road and infrastructure sector, especially as the Iraqi Kurdistan Government is working to involve the private sector in projects.

He noted that the Iraqi Kurdistan Government has developed a legislative framework for partnership projects, especially road projects.

Othman called on Jordanian contractors to participate in the projects due to their regional and global reputation, stressing the need to work on exchanging expertise with Jordan in the infrastructure and housing field.

Source: Jordan News Agency