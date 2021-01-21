PSD director, US ambassador discuss security cooperation

Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Major Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh, discussed on Thursday, with the US ambassador to Jordan, Henry Wooster, ways to enhance joint cooperation and coordination in the police and security fields.

During the meeting, Hawatmeh stressed the “deep-rooted, strategic” relations between Jordan and the United States in the field of enhancing security and peace, lauding the extent of their continued cooperation in the technical and training security fields.

Hawatmeh also highlighted joint endeavor to open “new” horizons for this “fruitful and constructive” cooperation.

Locally, the police chief referred to the PSD’s continuous efforts to keep pace with developments in the fields of policing and combating crime, by integrating best practices and building “effective” international partnerships, which contribute to fostering capabilities and enhancing police services provided to citizens.

For his part, Wooster praised the PSD’s level in various security and policing aspects, and its continuous endeavor to develop, modernize and integrate new technology to combat crime.

The U.S. diplomat also stressed the importance of the relations between law enforcement agencies in the two countries, their continuous cooperation, and their pursuit and keenness to open new cooperation channels, especially in police training and integration of modern police sciences.

Source: Jordan News Agency