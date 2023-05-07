PSD director meets French envoy

Director of Public Security Department (PSD), Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, on Sunday met with France’s Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison. Both officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the security and police fields, and exchange expertise between the two security apparatuses of the two countries. Maj. Gen. Maaytah stressed the PSD’s keenness to consolidate the strategic partnership with France in various fields, especially with the gendarmerie forces and with regard to civil protection systems, and the exchange of modern practical and training expertise. In turn, the French envoy expressed appreciation for the PSD’s efforts to provide comprehensive security and humanitarian services, stressing the importance of cooperation and joint coordination to enhance these services in both friendly countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency