Providing food baskets in supporting summer courses in Ma’in in capital’s secretariat

The supervisory committee for summer courses in Ma’in district in Amanat Al-Asimah presented a food convoy in support students and cadres of summer courses in various schools of the district.

During the introduction of the convoy, Osama Al-Wajih, the director of the educational area in the district, confirmed that this convoy comes within the framework of translating the directives of the Revolution Leader to pay attention to the summer courses, support and success of its various activities, programs, encourage students and educational cadres to achieve the desired goals of the courses.

He pointed to the importance of summer courses and activities aimed at immunizing young people from intellectual invasion and the dangers and challenges that surround them from wrong cultures and the soft war propagated by enemies.

Al-Wajih expressed his gratitude for the food convoy provided by private and government schools in the district within the framework of official and community participation to support, make summer activities and courses a success, as it is everyone’s responsibility.

Source: Yemen News Agency