  • Date: February 10, 2024

Protest for people of Kamaran Island in solidarity with Palestinian people


The people of Kamaran Island in Hodeida governorate organized a rally to declare a general call to confront the American-British aggression against Yemen, and to renew solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The participants raised slogans affirming their stand in the face of American threats, continuing to support and support the Palestinian people, and blessing the operations of the armed forces to support the Palestinian resistance.

They stressed that the American-British aggression against Yemen will be met with popular steadfastness and revolt.

Source: Yemen News Agency RSS

