Project results on public sector readiness for AI unveiled

The results of a national project to evaluate the readiness of public sector institutions for artificial intelligence (AI), which was conducted jointly between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The results of the project included forming 18 artificial intelligence teams from government agency employees to spread awareness within each government institution and raise the awareness of more than 3,000 public servants through 45 workshops, in addition to measuring the gaps and challenges that hinder the application of artificial intelligence within each organization, which were culminated with 18 detailed reports in that regard. Ahmed Hananda, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, who patronized the ceremony, said that artificial intelligence technology is a concern to many due to the inability to predict its future, however, the minister still stressed the importance of AI in the digital transformation process and the development of its future use in all sectors. Hananda explained that the ministry has assumed the responsibility of developing a national strategy for artificial intelligence to serve the citizen through the use of this technology in the public sector and government institutions. He underscored the importance of setting up public sector institutions for the adoption of AI to improve efficiency and productivity and services, indicating that the ministry is looking to publish the outputs of the national project to measure the readiness of artificial intelligence and enhance cooperation between the public, private, academic and donor sectors to obtain funding and implement projects laid out in the evaluation. For his part, Chief Representative of the JICA Jordan Office Wakui Junji expressed his happiness to share the results of the evaluation, which aims to establish a suitable base that can accommodate the advancement of emerging technology and allow the smooth implementation of artificial intelligence and other technology-based projects and services both now and in the future.

Source: Jordan News Agency