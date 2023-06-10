Procedures for the Departure of a Batch Consisting of 3 Turkish Pilgrim Groups Heading for the Holy Sites in KSA Completed as per Makkah Route Initiative

As per Makkah Route Initiative, a pilgrims in-advance-service program applied abroad by the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom Vision 2030, routine procedures for the departure of three Turkish pilgrim groups, consisting of 884 pilgrims from the Republic of Turkiye, were smoothly finalized at Istanbul International Airport today, before they boarded the plane taking them to the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims of this batch will take three trips. One departed for Jeddah Airport and two flew to Madinah.

The Makkah Route Initiative consists of doing all the departure and arrival procedures of pilgrims in their home countries, starting with granting electronic entry visas, collecting personal biometrics, carrying out all passport procedures, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, and coding and sorting out their luggage.

Upon their arrival, the pilgrims are taken directly by buses to their places of residence.

Source: Saudi Press Agency