Pro-Palestine protesters stage sit-in outside Israeli arms manufacturer in UK’s Bristol



London: Dozens of Pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in outside the headquarters of the Israeli military equipment manufacturer Elbit in the Bristol area on Saturday evening, to protest the company’s complicity in the current Israeli war in Gaza.

Bristol Live said, “The protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners denouncing Israel’s atrocities, and delivered speeches demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. They accused the company of contributing to civilian casualties, destroying Gaza’s health care infrastructure, and complicity in committing war crimes in Gaza.”

The website indicated that Elbit is a subsidiary of the largest arms manufacturer in Israel, and manufactures up to 85 percent of the Israeli army’s drone fleet and ground equipment, in addition to missiles, bombs, and bullets.

Source: Jordan News Agency