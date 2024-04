A meeting for the pro-Aqsa national higher committee on Sunday discussed arrangements for Quds International Day that will be revived late in this Ramadan.

The meeting dealt with the program of the event at the levels of Sana’a City and other Yemeni governorates, and tasks of different authorities to celebrate the day.

The meeting underlined need for coordination between central and local authorities in order to revel this important occasion.

Source: Yemen News Agency