Princess Basma opens 29th Teachers Conference

HRH Princess Basma Bint Talal, Honorary President of the Cultural and Educational Forum for Private Schools, on Saturday, inaugurated the 29th Teachers’ Conference, which is organized by the forum under the slogan “A self-renewing teacher in a flexible school.”

Her Highness stressed, in a speech, the importance of the role of schools and teachers in the lives and well-being of students, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on all walks of life, including education.

She said that the pandemic has now become the main challenge for education everywhere, adding that the form, tools, skills and concepts of education are rapidly evolving, which calls for innovative thinking, creativity and flexibility, openness to cultures, and acceptance of the other.

Therefore, Her Highness emphasized, it has become necessary for the teacher to arm the students with the necessary skills, knowledge and tools and to think flexibly to approach this new reality in a world of intense competition.

She pointed out the importance of such meetings, which she said provide an opportunity for teachers and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and experiences, discuss the future of their students, and help them achieve their ambitions.

The head of the forum, Wafaa Al-Shanar, said that the coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally changed education to shift from face-to-face to distance learning, which necessitated the introduction of new strategies, means and methods, and required equipping schools with electronic platforms and networks.

She explained that today’s teacher is required to learn more, research, renew and acquire new skills, stressing that this new reality calls for a flexible school that provides teachers with space and freedom to learn, innovate and be creative.

Over the course of two days, the conference will discuss a number of working papers and research, including “Tomorrow’s Generation for Moral Education, Intellectual Balance and Emotional Intelligence”, “Integrative Management for Sustainable Community Education”, “Multi-level Support System”, “Appreciating Diversity and Acceptance of the Other”, “Teacher Preparation Program”, “The Power of the Subconscious”, “Trends in Educational Technology and Strategies for Effective Learning”.

Source: jordan News Agency