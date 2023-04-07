Prince Mired attends Hashemite Scientific Councils

Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah, HH Prince Mired bin Raad, chief royal councilor at the Royal Hashemite Court, on Friday attended the 110th session of the Hashemite Scientific Councils. The session, entitled “Al Imam Al-Hafiz Jalal Al-Din Al-Suyuti”, was held in King Abdullah I Mosque’s Islamic Cultural Center. within the Hashemite Scientific Councils held annually by the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites during the blessed month of Ramadan, under the title “Endowments of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein for Scientific Chairs.” The Awqaf Ministry organises the Hashemite Scientific Councils during Ramadan every year, entitled “Endowments of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein for Scientific Chairs.” The Hashemite Scientific Councils bring together Muslim scholars and Shari’a law experts and professors from Jordan, Arab and Muslim countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency