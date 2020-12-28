Prince El Hassan urges introduction of national information system

His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), has called for the establishment of a national information system that helps in building a knowledge economy.

During the 69th meeting of the HCST held yesterday over the internet, Prince El Hassan noted the need to build a comprehensive and dynamic database of resources and capabilities, to be used as indicators for economic and social plans, to move forward to a better life and self-reliance.

During the meeting, which was attended by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan and Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, His Highness stressed that a national information system will help meet development needs in the public and private sectors, foresee the future, empower and activate human capital, enhance community protection and build priority-based development plans.

His Highness also said that such system is important for crisis management and mitigation, especially at the present time, in which “we face economic, health and social challenges”, indicating that a conceptual data model is the first essential step for building comprehensive, complete, non-duplicate databases.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh stressed that the government will devote its efforts, plans and programs to realize the royal directives calling for self-reliance, saying: “As we prepare to mark the country’s bicentennial, we must focus on using knowledge in the decision-making process and when drawing up policies that require accurate and reliable information on societal reality.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the whole world, including Jordan, demonstrated the need to keep abreast with technological, knowledge, scientific and accurate information developments to confront the pandemic and its repercussions on all sectors, in a way that helps to take appropriate decisions in this regard.

Source: Jordan News Agency