Prince El Hassan says COVID worst global disaster, stresses humanitarian responsibility

His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Arab Thought Forum, said Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is one of the “worst disasters that afflicted the world and threatened human existence, health, strength and daily sustenance”.

During a Zoom-powered meeting with participants in the 61st Command and Staff Course, Prince El Hassan emphasized that the pandemic requires attention to the humanitarian and moral responsibility, and working hand in hand to recover from this global crisis.

“To face this pandemic, community protection must be strengthened,” His Royal Highness said, calling for “reliance on a comprehensive analytical classification approach that encompasses everyone and be based on integrated and documented information regarding the social, demographic, health, economic and other dimensions.”

He underlined the importance of having a “proactive thought” to deal with the various kinds of disasters and crises and manage them by setting up an early warning system that foresees crises before they occur and allows for the necessary measures to be taken, “not only to confront them and get rid of their effects, but to prevent them from happening again”.

His Highness indicated that the basic dimensions needed to be covered with knowledge require the establishment of a comprehensive national and regional information system that provides integrated data on water, energy and food issues.

Such system, he stressed, must be governed by a “clear vision capable of visualizing the state of society” through a comprehensive development perspective and a culture of sustainability.

On development and its importance in Jordan, Prince El Hassan noted that managing resources for the public good and investing in human capital is the basis of development and growth.

