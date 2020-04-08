Prime Minister to announce Defense Order No. 6 soon

Prime Minister, Dr. Omar Razzaz, is scheduled to announce on TV shortly the Defense Order No. 6 issued under Defense Law No. 13 of 1992.

Defense Order No. 6 aims to protect the rights of workers in various economic sectors in light of plans to gradually resume operations across some sectors, with the curfew sustained .

The Defense Order also provides criteria to benefit from support programs for various institutions and individuals amid the economic challenges triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

Source: Jordan News Agency