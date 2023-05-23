Prime Minister of Bangladesh Highlights Women’s Empowerment at QU

Qatar University (QU) hosted on Tuesday HE Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed, where she presented a lecture on women’s empowerment and their role in building society’s institutions, with the attendance of several senior officials at the university and members of the diplomatic corps at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Qatar, as well as a group of faculty members and students.

In her lecture, Her Excellency expressed her delight to visit QU and meet with future leaders to talk about the role of women in renaissance and development, reviewing her country’s experience in social and economic progress based on her interest in the education and health sectors, in addition to focusing on moving towards a knowledge-based economy and building smart societies.

She stressed her country’s keenness to keep pace with the changing world and use digital devices in all fields, such as education, health, agriculture, industry, business and commerce, to achieve goals as well as to establish digital laboratories in all educational institutions from the primary level to higher education.

HE Prime Minister of Bangladesh pointed out that her country is the largest country in the world in terms of the number of Muslims (estimated at more than 150 million Muslims), with a percentage of more than 91 percent of the total population.

Her Excellency noted that Islam has honored women and preserved their independence, and that the Islamic history presented many successful female role models in various fields, calling on young women to participate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields to serve their communities.

HE Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed is currently visiting Qatar to participate in Qatar Economic Forum 2023 – Powered by Bloomberg, which kicked off today under the theme ‘A New Global Growth Story,’ with a wide international presence. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency