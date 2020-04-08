Prime Minister issues Defense Order No. 6, 2020

Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, announced Defense Order No. 6 of 2020 issued by Defense Law No. 13 of 1992.

The Defense Order announced by the Prime Minister during televised remarks on Wednesday aims to protect the workers’ rights in various economic sectors, in light of plans mulled to gradually resume operations across some sectors, with the curfew sustained.

The Defense Order also provides criteria to benefit from support programs for various institutions and individuals in light of the economic challenges triggered by Covid-19 crisis.

The premier said: Today we are in a state of law, in which we seek a strong state that applies the law equally to all indiscriminately to protect the citizen.”

He added: “We are in a production country that works in partnership with the worker and the employer to overcome all difficulties and take advantage of opportunities to protect the national economy to recovery, and in a state of solidarity in which basic services are provided whatever the circumstances are and provide social protection to the most affected groups.”

Razzaz stressed that the first priority is the health of the citizen, “and these are the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.”

Source: Jordan News Agency