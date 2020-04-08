Prime Minister issues Defense Order No. 6, 2020, 1st add

Razzaz also said: Our goal in the current stage on the economic level is to retain most job opportunities, and to continue work of the private sector, while adhering to the health precautions, in a balanced manner that ensures that no party of production shoulders the greatest burden, relying on the real partnership with the private sector that has proven over the years, in all the difficult stages Jordan has encountered.

The Prime Minister pointed out the public and private sectors share the responsibility, especially with eye to the relationship linking the worker and the employer, stressing: Now, not tomorrow is the time for solidarity for the benefit of all.

The Prime Minister also said Jordan has become a model for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, adding” we also want to be a model in economic recovery from the crisis.”

Over a hundred years of the Jordanian state, he said: We are used to turning difficulties and challenges into opportunities for success, progress and change for the better.

“Today we will follow this path, and we will turn the crisis to new success, under our wise Hashemite leadership, and with the help of our dear people,” he affirmed.

Source: Jordan News Agency