Prime Minister Attends Graduation Ceremony of 7th Cohort of Doha Institute’s Students

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed Thursday evening the graduation ceremony for the seventh cohort of master’s students of Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Doha.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with DI’s Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Azmi Bishara and DI’s President Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, honored the 174 male and female students from various disciplines.

A number of Their Excellencies ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, senior officials, academics, faculty staff and the graduates’ families attended the ceremony.

Source: Qatar News Agency