Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Iraq’s Transport Minister

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with HE Minister of Transport of the Republic of Iraq Razak Muhibis Al Saadawi, on the sidelines of the opening of the first edition of Qatar Real Estate Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

Source: Qatar News Agency