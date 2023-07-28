Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets First Lady of Ukraine

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met here on Friday with First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, founder and president of Olena Zelenska Foundation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs listened to an explanation about the role of the Foundation in conflict areas and the protection of children at a humanitarian level. He also received briefing on the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the most prominent activities and projects of the Foundation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian organizations, especially in the fields of education and health. They also discussed cooperation between the Foundation and Qatar Fund for Development and various Qatari institutions. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency