Price of 21-karat gold records JD39.2 per gramme in local market

Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, on Saturday stood at JD39.20 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37.50 as selling price. Jordan Jewelers Association’s Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD46.20 and JD34.80 respectively. The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD284, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD315, Allan said. Allan said that projections show that the demand for gold jewelry in the coming days will pick up, as Eid Al-Adha in nearing, and the social events season will kick off. Gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $1,921 per ounce, Allan added.

Source: Jordan News Agency