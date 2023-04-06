Price of 21-karat gold hits JD40.90 per gramme in local market

Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood at JD40.90 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD39.20 as selling price, an official said Monday. Jordan Jewelers Association’s Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD47.40 and JD39.60 respectively. The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD283, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD328, Allan said. The demand on gold in the local market is still “weak”, while the supply was moderate, Allan added. He noted that gold prices in global markets on Thursday reached $2020 per ounce.

Source: Jordan News Agency