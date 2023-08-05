Price of 21-karat gold hits JD39.8 per gramme in local market

Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood at JD39.60 per gramme, as purchasing price, against JD37.90 as selling price, an official said Saturday. Jordan Jewelers Association’s Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD46.60 and JD35.20 respectively. The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD278, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD318, Allan said. He added that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $1,944 per ounce.

Source: Jordan News Agency