President of Industry Chamber calls for implementing norm of reciprocity with Egypt

President of the Amman Chamber of Industry, Fathi Jaghbeer renewed his calling on the government to implement the principle of reciprocity on countries, especially Egypt, which impose hurdles against Jordanian exports.

The Kingdom’s exports to Egypt were modest, amounting to JD90 million in 2019, most of which were potash, compared to JD546 million of imports, referring to the administrative hurdles imposed by the Egyptian side on Jordanian commodities, Jaghbeer said in a meeting with media outlets on Saturday.

Jaghbeer stressed the need to facilitate procedures and resolve obstacles facing the competitiveness of Jordanian industries, chiefly the high energy prices, and enhance their presence in non-traditional export markets and to open new ones.

He explained that industry is one of the key solutions to unemployment, given its ability to provide job opportunities, noting that studies show that “the employment rate in a single factory reaches 13 people, compared to 2.3 in other sectors.”

He pointed out that industry is the key pillar of the national economy, and the engine of trade and services sectors, which calls for greater care for the industrial sector, lauding the royal efforts in this regard.

He indicated that the strategy of the “Made in Jordan” ecosystem, launched by the Amman Chamber of Industry in partnership with public entities and several civil society institutions, will focus on increasing the market share of Jordanian products locally and reaching new markets by supporting factories and enabling them to export to achieve the royal vision of self-reliance, especially in food security.

Source: Jordan News Agency