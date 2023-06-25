Monday, June 26, 2023
President Al-Mashat urges provision of basic food commodities with prices suits citizens’ conditions

jadmin

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, met today, Sunday, with businessman Fathi Fahim, and Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce Hassan Al-Sayani.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest economic developments and the importance of providing basic commodities and foodstuffs in the markets, as well as other aspects related to the economy.

The meeting dealt with developments related to the implementation of Safer floating tank salvage project and the installation of an alternative floating tank.

The President Al-Mashat urged to provide basic food commodities in the markets at reasonable prices that meet the needs of the citizen and take into account his circumstances as a result of the aggression and the blockade.

Source: Yemen News Agency

