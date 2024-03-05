President Al-Mashat meets head of National Documentation Center



His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, met today ,Tuesday, the Head of the National Documentation Center, Abdullah Al-Sayyani.

During the meeting, the head of the center presented a detailed report to the President on what was accomplished during the past six months, and the importance of the center’s role in preserving, classifying and restoring documents according to modern practical methods, ensuring easy access to them.

President Al-Mashat confirmed that he would pay special attention to the National Documentation Center, and directed to redouble efforts, benefit from modern technologies, automate work in the center, , develop the preservation and archiving of documents.

He praised the efforts made by the center’s workers despite the difficulties it faces and the weak capabilities in light of the American-Saudi aggression.

Source: Yemen News Agency