President Al-Mashat inspects a number of areas in Ibb province and directs implementation of several projects

His Excellency Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, visited a number of areas in Ibb province and some of its districts.

His Excellency the President met with the governorate leaders, executive offices and a number of social figures and heard about the status of the province’s service needs and the administrative and educational functioning of both the public and university sectors.

He reviewed the meeting, which was attended by a member of the Supreme Political Council, Sultan Al-Samei, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Finance, Dr. Rashid Abu Lahoum, and the Ministers of Defense, Major General Muhammad Al-Atifi, and the Ministers of Culture, Abdullah Al-Kibsi, and the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Muhammad Al-Ghamari, and the commanders of the two fourth military regions, Major General Abdul-Latif Al-Mahdi and the fifth, Major General Youssef Al-Madani, and the governor of Ibb, Abdul-Wahed Salah, the service needs in the governorate and the progress of administrative and educational performance.

The President directed Al-Mashat to prepare an exceptional plan that includes projects for the restoration of the Ibb-Baadan Al-Shaer road, the Ibb-Al-Sabra road, the first phase, and the completion of the restoration of the Ibb Al-Adain road and the work of an axial balance to prevent future destruction of the road from trucks loaded with excessive weights.

The projects include completing the rehabilitation of the northern entrance to the city of Ibb and the western entrance from Shaban area to al-Najd al-Ahmar, and purchasing bulldozer equipment to survey the roads of the Northern Murabba districts.

President Al-Mashat praised the achievement and the work that was carried out in cooperation between the province and the Road Maintenance Fund during the last period.

During the meeting, President Al-Mashat listened to an explanation from the Minister of Finance and Governor Salah about the efforts made to rehabilitate the Faculty of Medicine building with funding from the university and a number of businessmen and philanthropists.

The President of the Supreme Political Council directed the Ministry of Finance to support the completion of rehabilitation work with an amount of 200 million riyals, praising the efforts made to establish the infrastructure of the Jiblah University of Medical Sciences with initiatives from the university and philanthropists, and directed the installation of a solar energy system for the university and the hospital.

President Al-Mashat praised the generosity and interaction of the community in implementing self-community initiatives in a number of directorates, and directed the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Governor of the province to honor the contributors on his behalf and in his name, as they are a title for effort, cooperation and role models, and urged everyone to continue giving and activating initiatives in the fields of roads and water as they are general priorities.

He also directed the Central Development Interventions Unit to continue working with the community and the leadership of the governorate to enhance community participation according to rapid, organized and planned mechanisms, especially in the districts most in need, with the districts of Al-Qafr and Fara’ Al-Adain paying special attention in water and road projects as they are the most deprived.

The President urged Al-Mashat to pay attention to the construction of barriers, dams, caravans and rainwater harvesting tanks, since the governorate is agricultural, rich in rain and with a diverse climate, which requires everyone to work to take advantage of this feature.

He said, “We directed the Minister of Finance to provide cement, diesel, and stone-cutting machines to bring about a renaissance in this field. The role remains for the leadership of the governorate, managers of female directors, social figures, and the community to interact in a way that serves the governorate in increasing its agricultural production and providing water sources.”

