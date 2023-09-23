President Al-Mashat inaugurates and launches work on 20 health projects in municipality and provinces

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, opened today, Satuarday,in the capital, Sana’a, and launched work on 20 health projects in the capital, Sana’a, and various provinces.

The opening and inauguration of work on health sector projects, at an estimated cost of 23 million and 675 thousand dollars, comes on the occasion of the celebration of the ninth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution and the anniversary of the honorable birth of the Prophet may the best prayers ,peace be upon its owner and his family.

President Al-Mashat, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs – Minister of Finance, Dr. Rashid Abu Lahoum, and Mayor of the Capital, Dr. Hammoud Abbad, heard from the Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, an explanation of the components of the projects, which included supplying medical equipment to a number of health facilities and supplying 73 health facilities with solar energy systems in a number of provinces.

The projects that were inaugurated also included rehabilitation, restoration, construction, completion, establishment of medical units, expansion of warehouses, and construction of fortified refrigerator maintenance workshops in Amanat Al-Asimah and Hajjah, Al-Dhale’, Al-Mahwit, Al-Hodeida, Dhamar, Al-Jawf, and Ibb provinces. The projects also include the establishment of model medical treatment units to treat waste in nine health facilities in nine provinces.

The President expressed his happiness at the opening of these health projects coinciding with the Yemeni people’s celebration of the ninth anniversary of the September 21 Revolution ,the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday, to provide health and treatment services in the capital, Sana’a, and various provinces.

He stressed the keenness of the Supreme Political Council to support the implementation of health projects that serve the citizen and alleviate his suffering in light of the repercussions of the aggression and siege.

He was accompanied during the opening and laying of the foundation stone by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Mutahar Al-Marouni, the head of the General Authority for Zakat, Shamsan Abu Nashtan, the head of the Republican Teaching Hospital Authority, Dr. Muhammad Jahaf, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Kamal Khaled, and a number of officials.

